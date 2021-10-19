China:
商標登録証の配布方法の調整に関する公告
2021年10月9日に、中国国家知識産権局は第453号公告を発行しました。公告の内容によりますと、2022年1月1日からは「商標登録証は
紙の原本を発行しない、全部は電子版の商標登録証の形で発行する」ように調整された。詳細的は以下の通りである。
1、紙媒体で提出された商標出願について、商標局は『
商標登録証の受領通知書』を発行する。登録人は通知書に従って指定URLで抽出コードを入力して、中国商標網で電子版の商標登録書をチェックし、ダウロードできる。電子システムを利用して提出された商標出願について、商標オンラインサービスシステムで電子版の商標登録書をチェックし、ダウロードできる。紙媒体の登録証は発行されないことになる
2、過渡期を設ける。2021年10月15日から12月31日までは、紙で提出された商標出願について、商標局は『商標登録証の受領通知書』を発行し、登録人は通知書に従って指定URLで抽出コードを入力して、中国商標網で電子版の商標登録書をチェックし、ダウロードできるし、紙の商標登録証も同時に送る。電子システムを利用して提出された商標出願の配布方式は変わらない。
この変化により、商標登録証の郵送による時間を短縮できるし、商標登録証の紛失による不便も減らされ、商標出願者にとって有利であると考える。今回の改革の対象は、商標出願登録証のみで、その以外の書類、例えば、マドプロ国際登録指定国中国の登録証明書、変更・譲渡・更新の証明書などは対象外である。しかしながら、今後、マドプロ国際登録
指定国中国の登録証明書などの書類も電子媒体のみ発行される可能性が高いである。
