今までは、商標手数料の納付について、納付通知書を受領した日から15日以内に国家知識産権局に費用を納付するべきである。期限満了しても納付していない場合、国家知識産権局はその申請を不受理する。

商標審査期間を圧縮するために、2021年9月29日からは、「納付通知書を受領した日から 7日以内に国家知識産権局に費用を納付する」ように調整された。

この変化により、商標審査期間を圧縮でき、お早めに商標権を獲得できるため、商標出願者にとって有利であると考える。

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.