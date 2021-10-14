To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2021年9月21日，巴西国家知识产权局颁布了第37/2021号条例，条例明确规定位置商标可在巴西申请商标注册并受到保护。
根据条例规定，"能够区分商品或服务来源，并与其他相同或近似标志相区分的可视设计，只要满足以下条件，即可注册为位置商标"：
1、该商标呈现于某一载体的唯一特定位置；
2、上述载体中标记的标志与技术或功能效果无关；
上述条例于2021年10月1日生效，即2021年10月1日起，任何人可以申请注册位置商标。
Tips：
1、针对2021年10月1日前申请的商标，如果尚在待审状态且满足位置商标申请条件的商标，可以自2021年10月1日起90天内申请更换为位置商标；
2、由于巴西国家知识产权局针对位置商标的申请与审理尚不适用电子申请方式，因此在实际操作过程中，位置商标的申请暂用三维立体标志的申请表格进行提交，待官方完成位置商标特定表格设计后，方可通过电子递交方式递交位置商标注册申请。
