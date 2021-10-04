9月16日、第17回中国国際中小企業博覧会の一環として、知的財産権と中小企業の高品質な発展をテーマとしたフォーラムが広州で開催された。

今回のフォーラムは中国国際中小企業博覧会に初めて設けられた知的財産権イベントで、政策体系、サービス体系、発展環境の3分野を巡って、中小企業の知的財産権保護に焦点を絞り、「知的財産権戦略と管理」「高価値特許の育成とポートフォリオ」「知的財産権司法保護の実践」「海外における知的財産権ポートフォリオと訴訟攻防」「商標ポートフォリオとブランド戦略管理」「企業内部における知的財産権の全プロセス保護メカニズムの構築」の6テーマについて議論が交わされた。

また、今回のフォーラムでは「広東省の戦略的産業クラスターにおける中小企業の知的財産権発展状況」報告書が発表された。

出所：広東省市場監督管理局公式サイト

