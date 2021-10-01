中国専利保護協会は人工知能（AI）専門委員会を設立した。9月16日、同委員会が設立式と第1回全体会議を北京で開催した。

約30社の国内AI企業からの関係者が専門委員会の委員に選ばれ、オンラインまたは会場でイベントに参加した。

人工知能委員会は、加盟企業間の協力強化、産業チェーンの集積と知的財産権分野の能力構築の促進、政府、大学、知的財産権サービス機構による多元的な協力関係の強化――などに注力する。また、国家知識産権局や中国専利保護協会の活動を積極的にサポートし、中国人工知能産業の競争力や影響力の向上、産業のグレードアップを後押しするよう取り組むこととしている。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

