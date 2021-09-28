China:
広東、知的財産権侵害・模倣品を取り締まる「百日行動」を実施
28 September 2021
Kangxin
現在、全国で行われている「品質月間キャンペーン」に合わせたイベントとして、広東省は知的財産権侵害行為と模倣品の製造販売を取り締まる「百日行動」を実施した。
広東省市場監督管理局の責任者によると、今回特別行動は高品質な発展を促進する重要施策の一つで、各地方の関連当局で「品質月間」や第130回広州交易会の準備活動などに合わせて推し進める方針である。食品・薬品、介護用品、アパレル、電子製品、玩具などの業界に重点を置き、電子商取引プラットフォームやライブコマースなどに焦点を絞り、様々な措置を講じて、知的財産権侵害行為や模倣品の製造販売を迅速且つ厳しく取り締まることとしている。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
