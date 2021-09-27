9月23日、北京市第15期人民代表大会常務委員会が開催した第33回会議で「北京市知的財産権保護条例（草案）」が審議された。同「条例」は、司法事件処理の効率・能力を高めるために、知財紛争の多元的な調停を推進し、技術調査官制度と弁護士調査令制度を導入する方針を明確にした。

技術調査官制度について、裁判所、検察院、 知的財産権保護管理部門は特許やコンピュータソフトウェア、集積回路配置図設計、ノウハウ、植物新品種などの技術性が高い知的財産権事件に当たって、専門技術者を技術調査官として招請し、事件の関わる技術問題について調査意見を提供してもらうことができるとしている。

「条例」にはまた、インターネットやビッグデータ、人工知能を含む新技術、新業態などにおける知的財産権の管理措置、保護体制の模索を奨励することや、外国のサービス機関による北京での業務展開を支援することなどの内容が盛り込まれている。

出所：北京市知識産権局公式サイト

