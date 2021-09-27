China:
北京、「知的財産権保護条例（草案）」を審議、技術調査官制度導入
27 September 2021
Kangxin
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
9月23日、北京市第15期人民代表大会常務委員会が開催した第33回会議で「北京市知的財産権保護条例（草案）」が審議された。同「条例」は、司法事件処理の効率・能力を高めるために、知財紛争の多元的な調停を推進し、技術調査官制度と弁護士調査令制度を導入する方針を明確にした。
技術調査官制度について、裁判所、検察院、
知的財産権保護管理部門は特許やコンピュータソフトウェア、集積回路配置図設計、ノウハウ、植物新品種などの技術性が高い知的財産権事件に当たって、専門技術者を技術調査官として招請し、事件の関わる技術問題について調査意見を提供してもらうことができるとしている。
「条例」にはまた、インターネットやビッグデータ、人工知能を含む新技術、新業態などにおける知的財産権の管理措置、保護体制の模索を奨励することや、外国のサービス機関による北京での業務展開を支援することなどの内容が盛り込まれている。
出所：北京市知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.