9月14日午前に開かれた北京市政府の常務会議で、「北京市知的財産権保護条例（草案）」について討議が行われた。


会議では、知的財産権の保護を重要視し、イノベーションの創出を後押する上での 知的財産権保護の重要な役割を十分に認識するよう求め、立法を機に首都の知的財産権保護を全面的に強化し、一流の知財保護環境を整備しなければならないと強調した。また、知的財産権の保護は専門性が高く、多岐にわたる活動であるとし、弁護士や企業関係者などから幅広く意見を聞き取り、制度設計の最適化に取り組むよう要請するとともに、権利侵害行為の厳罰化に向けた今後の法執行の強化や、普及啓発の推進などに向けた関連政策の早期作成などの方針を明らかにした。

出所：中国知識産権保護網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.