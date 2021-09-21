最近、中国国務院は公布した「自由貿易試験区における貿易投資の円滑化改革の推進に関する若干措置」の中で、知的財産権証券化の試行プログラムを実施する方針を明確にした。

　同「若干措置」は第15条の中で「知的財産権証券化試行プログラムを実施する」とし、「産業チェーンまたは産業クラスターの高価値特許の組み合わせをもとに、知的財産権資産の基盤を構築し、知的財産権が確定されており且つ安定したキャッシュフローを生み出すことができるという前提で、条件に合致した自由貿易試験区において知的財産権証券化のあり方を探索する」と求めている。中国人民銀行、中国証券監督管理委員会、国家知識産権局がそれぞれの職責に基づいて作業を分担するという。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

