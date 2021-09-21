最近、国家知識産権局が福建省福州市に設置した商標業務の受付窓口は、商標専用権の質権登録サービスを開始した。新設した専門のカウンターで商標権担保融資の利用者に相談や受理などのサービスを提供する。

知的財産権の活用、保護に関する企業の意識が向上しており、商標権担保融資の需要も増加しつつある福州市では2017年6月、国家知識産権局の商標業務受付窓口が運用開始された。現在、この窓口はオンラインシステムを全面的に導入し、商標の登録、変更、譲渡、更新を含む25種類の業務を受け付けている。新たに開設した商標専用権の質権登録カウンターは、福州市と周辺地域の企業に便利なアクセスを提供し、ビジネス環境の更なる最適化に寄与することが期待されている。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

