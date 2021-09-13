China:
広州、特許権侵害紛争の行政裁決で初めて書面審理を適用
13 September 2021
Kangxin
最近、広州市の市場監督管理局（知識産権局）は、2件の特許権侵害紛争の行政裁決で初めて書面審理を適用した。同局はまた、各区の書面による行政裁決への指導文書として、今回の審理結果に基づいて「特許権侵害紛争の行政裁決事件における書面審理活動のガイドライン」を作成し、全市で統一的な書面審理活動メカニズムを確立した。
国家知識産権局が発布した「特許行政法執行弁法」は第16条には、特許権紛争事件の審理において情況によって書面審理を行うことができると規定されている。口頭審理（開廷審理）に比べて、書面審理の場合、当事者にとって移動時間が削減され、作業が効率化できる。広州市知識産権局の書面審理モデルは手続きの簡素化などにより、口頭審理よりも審理時間が50％以上短縮されているという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
