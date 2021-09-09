China:
市場監管総局、「電子商取引法の改正に関する決定」で意見募集
09 September 2021
Kangxin
国家市場監督管理総局は、知的財産権の保護強化、プラットフォーム経済の秩序規範化、電子商取引の持続的で健全的な発展の促進をねらい、「『中華人民共和国電子商取引法』の改正に関する決定（意見募集稿）」を作成した。10月14日まで一般向け意見募集が行われ、以下の方式で意見を提出することができる。
国家市場監督管理総局公式サイト（http://www.samr.gov.cn）にアクセスし、オンラインで提出。
電子メール wjsgfc@samr.gov.cn
書簡 北京市西城区三里河東路8号 国家市場監督管理総局・網絡交易監督管理司 〒100820
出所：国家市場監管総局公式サイト
