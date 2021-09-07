8月25日、北京市知識産権局と北京市大興区政府は、北京中日イノベーション協力モデル区・知的財産権国際保護モデルプロジェクトの発足式を共催した。これにより、北京中日イノベーション協力モデル区における 知的財産権保護支援活動の新たなページが開かれた。

　発足式で知的財産権巡回裁判法廷、国家知識産権局審査官実践拠点、市知的財産権情報公共サービス拠点、市知的財産権紛争人民調停活動室、市知的財産権公共サービスステーションの正式な設立が発表された。中国人民財産保険会社（PICC）北京支店は6社の企業に知的財産権保険証書を発行した。

　市知識産権局局長の楊東起氏は、知的財産権の保護、運用の促進に関する同局の一連の施策とその成果を紹介した上、今回プロジェクトの実施により、大興区の知的財産権活動、イノベーションが全面的に促進されるだろうとの認識を示した。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.