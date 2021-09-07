China:
北京、知的財産権国際保護モデルプロジェクトが発足
07 September 2021
Kangxin
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
8月25日、北京市知識産権局と北京市大興区政府は、北京中日イノベーション協力モデル区・知的財産権国際保護モデルプロジェクトの発足式を共催した。これにより、北京中日イノベーション協力モデル区における
知的財産権保護支援活動の新たなページが開かれた。
発足式で知的財産権巡回裁判法廷、国家知識産権局審査官実践拠点、市知的財産権情報公共サービス拠点、市知的財産権紛争人民調停活動室、市知的財産権公共サービスステーションの正式な設立が発表された。中国人民財産保険会社（PICC）北京支店は6社の企業に知的財産権保険証書を発行した。
市知識産権局局長の楊東起氏は、知的財産権の保護、運用の促進に関する同局の一連の施策とその成果を紹介した上、今回プロジェクトの実施により、大興区の知的財産権活動、イノベーションが全面的に促進されるだろうとの認識を示した。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.