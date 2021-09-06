不久前，2020年东京奥运会中国体育健将的名字被抢注为商标在全网热议。

8月5日，14岁的全红婵夺下女子单人10米跳台的奥运金牌的当天，就有企业将"全红婵"作为商标进行了抢注。这已经不是第一次奥运健儿的名字被抢注为商标了，被抢注的还有杨倩、陈梦、马龙、苏炳添等多位体育健儿。

对此，中国奥委会发布重要提示：如未获得运动员本人或未成年运动员监护人授权，不得以奥运健儿姓名恶意抢注商标，有上述行为的应及时撤回和停止实施商标注册申请。

