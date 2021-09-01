　8月19日に、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は北京で特許出願審査業務に関するセミナーを開催した。

　セミナーにおいて特許局など関係部門の責任者が出席し、特許出願審査業務における実績、直面している課題、改善提案などを説明した。申長雨局長は演説の中で、高価値特許の審査期間が13.3ヶ月に、特許出願審査期間が19.1ヶ月にそれぞれ短縮されたことや、審査業務に対するユーザー満足度が向上していることに言及し、審査能力構築などで上げた成果を評価した後、国務院の定めた特許出願審査期間短縮の目標の達成、特許の品質向上、実用新案制度の改革、ハーグ協定加盟、審査活動の理念、技術、業務体制の革新を推し進めていくよう求めた。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

