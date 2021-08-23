China:
江蘇省、一部の知的財産権案件の管轄は変更
8月12日、江蘇省高級人民法院は「無錫市中級人民法院等による意匠案件及び300万元以上の非技術類知的財産権案件の管轄に関する通知」を公布し、関連案件の管轄について、調整した。通知によると、無錫市、徐州市、常州市、南通市、連雲港市、淮安市、塩城市、揚州市、鎮江市、泰州市、宿遷市中級人民法院はその管轄区で発生した訴額が300万以上の商標権、著作権、不正競争、技術契約に関わる
知的財産権民事訴訟の一審案件を管轄する。無錫市、徐州市、常州市、南通市、連雲港市、淮安市、塩城市、揚州市、鎮江市、泰州市中級人民法院はその管轄区で発生した意匠権に関わる民事訴訟の一審案件を管轄する。南京知的財産権法廷、蘇州知的財産権法廷は上記案件を管轄しなくなる。上記の調整措置は今年9月1日から施行する。
出所：中国江蘇網
