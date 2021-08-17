China:
国家知識産権局は無効審判マルチモデル導入のパイロット事業を開始した
知的財産権保護センターの迅速な審査、迅速な権利確認、迅速な権利保護を一体化させた「ワンストップ」サービスを一層推進するために、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が先日、専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）無効審判のマルチモデル導入に関するパイロット事業を開始した。
北京、浦東、南京、浙江の4つの知的財産権保護センターがパイロット事業を共同で担当する。1年間の試行期間に、無効審判の優先審査ルートや、
無効審判の遠隔審理、権利確認案件と行政裁決案件の併合審理などの試行業務に取り組むという。
迅速な権利確認は知的財産権保護センターの重要な業務として、実用新案と意匠の権利評価報告書というパイロット事業は一部の保護センターで既に実施されている。国家知識産権局は、今後、各保護センターの業務機能を拡充し、知的財産権保護能力と人材育成の強化などに更に注力する方針であるという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
