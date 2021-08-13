众所周知，一件专利从提交申请到授权要经历很长时间，尤其是发明专利申请，正常情况下需要自申请日起3年左右，有时候甚至超过4年也未能授权。

因此，在实际工作中，会经常收到申请人的信函询问案件的当前状态，以确认该案是否处于正常的审查过程中。

在中国，专利申请公开（针对发明）或公告（针对实用新型/外观设计）后，有关专利/申请的所有信息将会在"中国及多国专利审查信息查询"系统中进行及时更新。因此，在日常查询案件状态时，一般均以"中国及多国专利审查信息查询"系统中的信息为准。
本文将为大家简单介绍如何通过"中国及多国专利审查信息查询"系统，查询相关专利/申请的案件信息和案件状态，以及在查询过程中的一些注意事项，以使申请人能够随时查询和了解当前的案件状态。

专利申请信息及案件状态查询方法

1101836a.jpg

1101836b.jpg

