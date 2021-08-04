China:
知的財産権担保情報プラットフォームが本格運用開始へ
7月19日に国家発展改革委員会が開催した記者発表会によると、国家発展改革委員会、国家知識産権局、中国銀行保険監督管理委員会の共同指導を受けて、国家公共信用情報センターが開発した知的財産権担保情報プラットフォームは、近いうち、本格運用が開始する。
「信用中国」ウェブサイトに新設された同プラットフォームは、知的財産権担保登記や金融商品、企業信用状況などの情報を一般向け無料で配信する。これまでに各部門がそれぞれ管理していた関連情報を一つの窓口に統合して提供する利用者は企業名称や信用ナンバー、特許番号などのいずれを入力するだけで、すべての関連情報を閲覧することができる知的財産権担保関連の金融商品や知的財産権関連の政策、法律、典型的事例、オンライン特許出願など多種多様な情報を収録している――などの利点があるという。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
