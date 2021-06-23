China:
又一热门商标被抢注！面对商标抢注我们能做些什么？
前不久，由张哲瀚和龚俊主演的古装武侠剧《山河令》，获得了很多网友的喜爱，该剧的官方微博粉丝人数达到80多万，山河令超级话题粉丝人数74.3万人，阅读量84.9亿，帖子37.4万。
网友根据两位男主在剧中的角色性格给其组合取名为"浪浪钉"。正是由于该剧的热播，导致其组合的名称"浪浪钉"被第三方申请注册商标。
刘臣于2021年3月4日向国家知识产权局提交了"浪浪钉"商标的注册申请，该商标指定使用的商品为"肉；加工过的坚果；鱼肉干；肉罐头；果肉；干食用菌；干蔬菜；蛋；豆腐制品；食用油"，所在类别为第29类。目前该商标仍在审查中。
