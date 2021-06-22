6月4日、2021年度の北京市知的財産権保護試行事業のキックオフミーティングが開催された。中関村知的財産権促進センター、海淀区知識産権局、中国人民財産保険公司北京支店が共催し、企業と知的財産権サービス機構、マスコミからの関係者200名以上が出席した。

試行事業では、特許などの執行保険と侵害損失保険に加入した北京市のチャンピオン企業、重点分野の中小企業及び零細企業を対象に、保険料の一部を補助するという。

2020年は北京市の 知的財産権保護試行事業の初年度で、全市で142社の企業が保険試行に参加し、合計1660件の専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）に保険を付けた。北京市知識産権局からの保険料の補助金を1900万元を受け、保険総額は16億5900万元に達したという。

関係責任者によると、今年、北京市は保険申請手続きの最適化、オンライン情報システムの構築、特許予備検索の追加などにより、保険に加入した企業の知的財産権運営管理能力を向上させるするという。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

