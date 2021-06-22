China:
北京市知的財産権保険試行事業のキックオフミーティングを開催
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
6月4日、2021年度の北京市知的財産権保護試行事業のキックオフミーティングが開催された。中関村知的財産権促進センター、海淀区知識産権局、中国人民財産保険公司北京支店が共催し、企業と知的財産権サービス機構、マスコミからの関係者200名以上が出席した。
試行事業では、特許などの執行保険と侵害損失保険に加入した北京市のチャンピオン企業、重点分野の中小企業及び零細企業を対象に、保険料の一部を補助するという。
2020年は北京市の
知的財産権保護試行事業の初年度で、全市で142社の企業が保険試行に参加し、合計1660件の専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）に保険を付けた。北京市知識産権局からの保険料の補助金を1900万元を受け、保険総額は16億5900万元に達したという。
関係責任者によると、今年、北京市は保険申請手続きの最適化、オンライン情報システムの構築、特許予備検索の追加などにより、保険に加入した企業の知的財産権運営管理能力を向上させるするという。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem