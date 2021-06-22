China:
国家知識産権局は商標の先使用に関する法律適用問題を明確に
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
5月末ごろに、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、『「上海市知識産権局による商標法第59条3項の先使用に係る法律適用問題の照会」に対する回答』を公式サイトで公布した。
商標法第59条3項では、商標の先使用について、「商標登録人が商標登録出願の前に、他人が同一又は類似の商品に商標登録人より先に登録商標と同一或いは類似する商標を使用するとともに、ある程度の影響を有するようになった場合、商標登録専用権者は当該使用者が元の範囲内で当該商標を継続使用することを禁止する権利を有しない。但し、適切な識別標識を追加することを求めることはできる」と規定している。
CNIPAの「回答」によれば、本規定の目的は商標登録者と商標の先使用者の間の利益バランスを維持するため、市場に既に一定の影響を与えたが、登録されていない商標の先使用者の権益を守ることにある。商標の先使用として認められる対象については、「商標の出願日より前に既に使用していること、商標権者より先に使用していること、その使用は「一定の影響がある」程度に達していること、商品やサービス、経営地などが元の使用範囲を超えていないこと、商標権者から請求があった場合、適切な識別標識を追加すること」の5つの条件を同時に満たさなければならないとしている。
出所：国家知識産権網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem