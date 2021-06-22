5月末ごろに、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、『「上海市知識産権局による商標法第59条3項の先使用に係る法律適用問題の照会」に対する回答』を公式サイトで公布した。

 

商標法第59条3項では、商標の先使用について、「商標登録人が商標登録出願の前に、他人が同一又は類似の商品に商標登録人より先に登録商標と同一或いは類似する商標を使用するとともに、ある程度の影響を有するようになった場合、商標登録専用権者は当該使用者が元の範囲内で当該商標を継続使用することを禁止する権利を有しない。但し、適切な識別標識を追加することを求めることはできる」と規定している。

 

CNIPAの「回答」によれば、本規定の目的は商標登録者と商標の先使用者の間の利益バランスを維持するため、市場に既に一定の影響を与えたが、登録されていない商標の先使用者の権益を守ることにある。商標の先使用として認められる対象については、「商標の出願日より前に既に使用していること、商標権者より先に使用していること、その使用は「一定の影響がある」程度に達していること、商品やサービス、経営地などが元の使用範囲を超えていないこと、商標権者から請求があった場合、適切な識別標識を追加すること」の5つの条件を同時に満たさなければならないとしている。

出所：国家知識産権網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.