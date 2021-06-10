近日、最高人民法院（最高裁）の審判委員会会議は、「知的財産権侵害訴訟において被告が原告の権利濫用を理由として合理的な支出を請求することに関する意見付回答」を可決し、2021年6月3日より施行し始めた。

 

　最高人民法院の説明によると、「民法典」や「民事訴訟法」、「特許法」及び「商標法」などの知的財産権関連法に基づく権利行使は、誠実信用の原則に遵わなければならない。当該「意見付き解答」では、知的財産権侵害訴訟において、被告は原告の起訴が法律で定められた権利濫用に該当すること、またその合法的権益が原告の起訴により損害されたことを証明する証拠を提出できる場合、人民法院が被告の弁護士費、交通費、宿泊費などの合理的な支出の賠償請求を支持するものとする。また、被告は別途、原告に対して、上記合理的支出の賠償を請求する訴訟を提起することもできるという。

出所：最高人民法院公式サイト

