5月14日に、江蘇省は地方標準の「実体市場知的財産権管理規範」（DB32/T 4035-2021）を公布し、6月14日より施行する。

　同「管理規範」は、実体市場における知的財産権の管理・保護体制の健全化と管理活動の強化、ビジネス環境の最適化を目指し、実体市場の管理者と市場内の経営者の知的財産権管理機構の職責、市場へ投入される商品の知的財産権に関する監視管理、市場の日常経営活動における知的財産権管理、信用管理などについて、規範を定めている。

　江蘇省知識産権局はこれから、全省の実体市場で同「管理規範」を普及し、また、知的財産権管理の規範化を実現した実体市場の育成、実体市場による知的財産権の管理、保護の水準の全面的な向上に注力し、ビジネス環境の最適化と良好な知的財産権保護環境の整備に一層取り組むという。

 

出所：中国知的財産権保護網

