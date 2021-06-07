2021年6月1日より施行されている新特許法について、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は5月25日に局公告第423号として、「改正特許法の施行に関連する審査業務の取扱いに係る暫定弁法」をホームページで公布した。

　国家知識産権局よると、特許法実施細則はまだ改訂中であることを考慮し、新特許法の施行を補助するために、この「暫定弁法」を制定し、2021年6月1日より施行する。出願人、特許権者又は関連当事者はこの「暫定弁法」の規定に基づいて、関連業務を行うことができるという。

　「暫定弁法」は全11条からなり、「部分意匠の出願」や「意匠出願の国内優先権主張」など、6月1日から受理可能な暫定措置の対象を明確にした。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

