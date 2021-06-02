China:
中国（江蘇）、(無錫)、(三亞)知的財産権保護センタは設立
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、国家知識産権局は中国（江蘇）、(無錫)、(三亞)知的財産権保護センタを設立することを批准した。これまで、全国の
知的財産権保護センタは49ヶ所になった。
現在、江蘇省は合計７ヶ所の知的財産権保護センタを設立し、全国の知的財産権保護センタが一番多い省の一つである。三亞知的財産権保護センタは海洋と現代化農業産業に向け、知的財産権快速協同保護を行い、海南省の初めての知的財産権保護センタである。この知的財産権保護センタは、現地の特色産業のアップグレードと科学研究能力の向上に支援すること、また自由貿易試行区の知的財産権保護システムの建設を推進することに重要な役割を果たしていると思われる。
出所：国家知識産権局Wechat公式アカウント
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.