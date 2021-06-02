最近、国家知識産権局は中国（江蘇）、(無錫)、(三亞)知的財産権保護センタを設立することを批准した。これまで、全国の 知的財産権保護センタは49ヶ所になった。

現在、江蘇省は合計７ヶ所の知的財産権保護センタを設立し、全国の知的財産権保護センタが一番多い省の一つである。三亞知的財産権保護センタは海洋と現代化農業産業に向け、知的財産権快速協同保護を行い、海南省の初めての知的財産権保護センタである。この知的財産権保護センタは、現地の特色産業のアップグレードと科学研究能力の向上に支援すること、また自由貿易試行区の知的財産権保護システムの建設を推進することに重要な役割を果たしていると思われる。　

出所：国家知識産権局Wechat公式アカウント

