最高人民検察院が知的財産権保護典型事例を発表
4月25日、最高人民検察院が2020年度の検察機関による知的財産権保護の典型的事例を発表した。営業秘密侵害刑事事件4件、著作権侵害刑事事件4件、商標権侵害刑事事件2件、知的財産権民事・行政監督事件2件の合わせた12件が選定された。
昨年、全国の検察機関は
知的財産権関連の犯罪事件3918件で7155人の容疑者の逮捕を批准し、5847件で1万2163人を提訴した。この中で、商標権侵害事件が全体の94.2％、著作権侵害が同5.3％、営業秘密侵害が0.5％とそれぞれ占める。
知的財産権に係る犯罪事件の移送、立件、懲罰、裁判などにおける不正、不公平などの問題に対する監督活動では、昨年、検察機関の建議を受けて行政法執行機関が228件、262人を移送し、検察機関の監督を受けて公安機関が181件、230人について立件し、243件、304人について調査を取り下げた。
出所：最高人民検察院公式サイト
