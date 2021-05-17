4月26日の国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の第2四半期定例記者会見において、同局によってリリースした欧州連合（EU）商標検索システム（EUTMS）が紹介された。このシステムは中国初めての国際 商標情報公式検索システムであり、全国に無料開放され、EUの商標に関する迅速、便利、全面的な情報検索サービスを提供している。中国の知的財産権の国際協力と知識の共有の強化、中国の商標の世界展開の促進にとって重要な支えになる。

　CNIPAとEUIPOは昨年の9月25日に、中欧商標情報交換協定に調印し、中国の商標データの国際交換協力に達成した。EUIPOは今年3月末までに、約194.7万件の商標データを国家知識産権局に提供した。その中に商標に関する基本情報、商品とサービスに関する情報、優先権情報などの様々のデータ資源が含まれている。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

