China:
中国初めての商標情報調査公式システムが稼動
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
4月26日の国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の第2四半期定例記者会見において、同局によってリリースした欧州連合（EU）商標検索システム（EUTMS）が紹介された。このシステムは中国初めての国際
商標情報公式検索システムであり、全国に無料開放され、EUの商標に関する迅速、便利、全面的な情報検索サービスを提供している。中国の知的財産権の国際協力と知識の共有の強化、中国の商標の世界展開の促進にとって重要な支えになる。
CNIPAとEUIPOは昨年の9月25日に、中欧商標情報交換協定に調印し、中国の商標データの国際交換協力に達成した。EUIPOは今年3月末までに、約194.7万件の商標データを国家知識産権局に提供した。その中に商標に関する基本情報、商品とサービスに関する情報、優先権情報などの様々のデータ資源が含まれている。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.