1 Legal framework

1.1 What is the statutory or other source of trademark rights?

The Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China.

1.2 How do trademark rights arise (ie, through use or registration)?

Through registration.

1.3 What is the statutory or other source of the trademark registration scheme?

The Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China and the Regulations for the Implementation of the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China.

2 What constitutes a trademark?

2.1 What types of designations or other identifiers may serve as trademarks under the law?

Any sign that is capable of distinguishing the goods of a natural person, a legal person or any other organisation from those of others – including a word, device, letter, numeral, three-dimensional symbol, combination of colours or sound, as well as a combination of the above – may serve as a trademark for registration application.

2.2 What are the requirements for a designation or other identifier to function as a trademark?

A trademark submitted for registration must bear noticeable characteristics and be readily distinguishable, and must not conflict with legitimate rights previously obtained by others.

2.3 What types of designations or other identifiers are ineligible to function as trademarks?

The following types of designations are ineligible to function as trademarks:

marks that are devoid of distinctiveness, such as those that consist only of:

the generic names, devices or model numbers of the goods concerned; or a direct representation of the quality, primary raw materials, functions, intended purposes, weight, quantity or other characteristics of the goods concerned;

marks that are prohibited under the Trademark Law, such as those which:

are identical or similar to the name, flag or emblem of China or another foreign countries or international intergovernmental organisation; or are deceptive, with the potential to easily mislead the public regarding the quality or origin of the goods (see question 3.8); and

marks that conflict with the prior legal rights of others, including trademark rights, copyright, trade names, personal names or even commercialisation rights.

3 Registration procedure

3.1 Which governing body (ie, trademark office) controls the registration process?

The China Trademark Office (CTMO).

3.2 What fees does the trademark office charge for an application, during prosecution and for issuance of a registration?

Only an application fee.

3.3 Does the trademark office use the Nice Classification scheme?

Yes, the CTMO uses the Nice Classification.

3.4 Are ‘class-wide' applications allowed, or must the applicant identify the specific goods or services for which the mark will be used?

‘Class-wide' applications are not allowed; the relevant goods and/or services must be specified.

3.5 Must an applicant have a bona fide intention to use the trademark for the goods or services identified in the application in order to apply for registration?

To apply for registration, the applicant need not prove actual use or bona fide intent to use the mark.

3.6 Does the trademark office perform relative examination of trademark applications (ie, searches for earlier conflicting marks)?

Yes.

3.7 What types of examinations does the trademark office perform other than relative examination?

The CTMO also performs absolute examination – that is, whether the mark itself can be used or registered as a trademark.

3.8 Apart from confusion with a senior mark, descriptiveness and genericness, are there other grounds under which a mark is ineligible for registration, such as public policy reasons?

Yes. The grounds for refusal of registration regarding public policy include the following:

The mark is identical or similar to the name, national flag, national emblem, national anthem, military flag, military emblem, military anthem or decoration of China; or is identical to the name or symbol of a central state organ, the name of the specific place where it is located or the name or design of its landmark building;

The mark is identical or similar to the name, national flag, national emblem or military flag of a foreign country, except as permitted by the government of that foreign country;

The mark is identical or similar to the name, flag or emblem of an international intergovernmental organisation, except as permitted by the organisation or unless it would not generally mislead the public;

The mark is identical or similar to an official sign or an inspection mark which indicates control or provides a guarantee, except as authorised;

The mark is identical or similar to the name or sign of the Red Cross or the Red Crescent;

The mark incorporates aspects that constitute ethnic discrimination;

The mark is deceptive and would easily mislead the public regarding the quality or origin of goods; or

The mark would be detrimental to socialist morality or mores, or would have any other adverse effect.

3.9 Is there a separate or supplemental register on which descriptive marks may be registered?

A descriptive mark may be registered as a trademark if it has acquired distinctive features through use and is readily distinguishable. There is no separate or supplemental register for descriptive marks.

3.10 Can a third party object to registration of a mark before the application has been published (eg, by letter of protest to the trademark office)?

Normally no. However, it is possible to submit a letter of protest to the trademark office if the mark has been filed in bad faith.

3.11 Must the applicant use the trademark commercially in order to obtain a registration?

Commercial use is not required to obtain a registration of a trademark in China.

3.12 How much time does it typically take from filing an application to the first office action?

Around three months to receive notification of amendment, if the goods or services are not acceptable.

Around five to eight months to receive notification of refusal.

3.13 How much time does it typically take from filing an application to publication?

For a smooth application, it takes around six to nine months from filing of the application to publication.

4 Appeals

4.1 If the trademark office refuses registration, can the applicant appeal? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

Yes, the applicant is entitled to file an appeal against the rejection before the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) within 15 days of receipt of the notification.

4.2 What is the procedure for appealing a trademark office refusal?

If dissatisfied with the refusal, the applicant is entitled to pursue the application by lodging an appeal against the China Trademark Office's refusal with TRAB within 15 days of the date of receipt of the refusal. If the refusal is sent via registered mail, the date indicated by the postmark shall be the date on which the applicant receives the notification. If the refusal is sent via electronic form, the notification will be deemed as received by the applicant 15 days after it was sent. Extension is not allowed.

4.3 Can the reviewing body's decision be appealed? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

Yes. The applicant is entitled to file a lawsuit with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court within 30 days of receipt of the decision.

5 Oppositions

5.1 Can a third party oppose a trademark application?

Yes, a third party can oppose a trademark application during the three-month opposition period.

5.2 Who has standing to oppose a trademark application?

A prior rights holder or materially interested party has standing to oppose a trademark based on prior rights (relative grounds).

Anyone has standing to oppose a trademark based on public policy and/or lack of distinctiveness (absolute grounds).

5.3 What is the timeframe for opposing a trademark application?

The opposition period is three months as from the publication date of the mark.

5.4 Which body hears oppositions?

The Trademark Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

5.5 What is the process by which an opposition proceeds?

Where an opposition is raised, the CTMO will send a notification and a copy of the opposition to the opposed party. The opposed party has 30 days from receipt of the notification to respond; further evidence can be submitted within three months of the response date. Whether the opposed party responds or not, the CTMO will decide whether to approve the registration of the mark after investigation and verification.

5.6 Can the decision on the opposition be appealed? If so, to what body and by what procedure?

If the opposed mark is approved for registration in the opposition proceedings, this decision cannot be appealed.

However, if registration is refused in the opposition proceedings, the trademark applicant is entitled to appeal this decision with the appeal department of the CNIPA within 15 days of receipt of this decision.

6 Rights of registered and unregistered marks

6.1 What, if any, protection is afforded to unregistered trademarks?

Where a trademark used for identical or similar goods is a reproduction, imitation or translation of another person's well-known trademark not registered in China and is liable to cause public confusion, no application for registration may be granted and its use shall be prohibited.

An application to register a trademark for identical or similar goods shall not be approved if:

the trademark under application is identical or similar to an unregistered trademark already used by another party;

the applicant is clearly aware of the existence of the trademark of that other party due to contractual, business or other relationships with the latter; and

that other party raises an opposition to the trademark application.

No trademark applicant may, by illegitimate means, seek to register a trademark that is already in use by another person and has acquired a certain influence.

Anyone that uses another party's unregistered well-known trademark as a trade name and thereby misleads the public, which constitutes an act of unfair competition, shall be dealt with in accordance with the Anti-unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China.

If, before a trademark applicant submits its trademark application, another party has used a trademark that has acquired certain influence and is identical or similar to the registered trademark for the same or similar goods or services, the holder of the exclusive right to use the registered trademark has no right to prohibit that party from continued use of the trademark within the original scope of use. However, the right holder may require the latter to add a mark to distinguish between the two.

6.2 What legal rights are conferred by a trademark registration?

Exclusive use right: The trademark owner is entitled to use the registered trademark on the approved goods or services and to use the registration symbol (®). Others cannot use the trademark without the trademark owner's authorisation.

The trademark owner is entitled to use the registered trademark on the approved goods or services and to use the registration symbol (®). Others cannot use the trademark without the trademark owner's authorisation. Licence right: The trademark owner can license its registered trademark to another party by entering into a trademark licence contract.

The trademark owner can license its registered trademark to another party by entering into a trademark licence contract. Assignment right: The trademark owner can assign the registered trademark to others in accordance with legal procedures and conditions.

The trademark owner can assign the registered trademark to others in accordance with legal procedures and conditions. Mortgage right: The trademark owner can mortgage its registered trademark to others.

The trademark owner can mortgage its registered trademark to others. Investment right: The trademark owner has the right to invest its registered trademark as an intangible asset in accordance with legal provisions and legal procedures.

The trademark owner has the right to invest its registered trademark as an intangible asset in accordance with legal provisions and legal procedures. Renewal right: The trademark owner has the right to renew its registration.

The trademark owner has the right to renew its registration. Prohibition right: The trademark owner is entitled to stop others from using an identical or similar trademark on the same or similar goods or services.

The trademark owner is entitled to stop others from using an identical or similar trademark on the same or similar goods or services. Inheritance right: If the trademark owner dies, his or her legal heir will have the right to possess, use, benefit from and dispose of the registered trademark.

6.3 If there is a separate register for descriptive marks, what legal rights are conferred by registration therein?

No.

7 Enforcement and remedies for trademark infringement

7.1 What remedies are available against trademark infringement?

China has a dual-track enforcement system for IP infringement: administrative enforcement and judicial enforcement. Judicial enforcement includes civil remedies and criminal remedies.

The remedies in administrative enforcement include:

cessation of the infringement;

confiscation or destruction of infringing articles and materials or implements used mainly to manufacture the infringing products; and

fines, which can be as high as five times the infringer's illegal business revenue.

The remedies in civil lawsuits include:

injunctions;

cessation of the infringement;

destruction of infringing articles and materials or implements used mainly to manufacture the infringing products;

compensation for damages and legal expenses; and

elimination of influences (ie, publication by the infringer of statements acknowledging the infringement in order to counteract any negative impact that the infringement may have had on the mark's goodwill).

Punitive damages are available, which can be as high as five times the mark owner's losses or the infringer's profits. Statutory damages can be as high as RMB 5 million.

The remedies in criminal lawsuit include:

fines; and

imprisonment for up to seven years, which will be increased to 10 years from 1 March 2021.

7.2 What remedies are available against trademark dilution?

According to the Trademark Law, where a trademark used for different goods or services reproduces, imitates or translates a registered well-known trademark, and such use misleads the public in a way that is likely to impair the interests of the owner of the registered well-known trademark, no application for registration may be granted and its use shall be prohibited. The owner of the registered well-known trademark or an interested party may file suit before the people's court or request the relevant administrative department for industry and commerce (AIC) to address the dispute.

7.3 Does the law recognise remedies against other harms to trademark rights besides infringement and dilution?

Besides infringement and dilution, the following activities are considered to constitute harm to trademark rights and are prohibited by law (mainly by the Anti-Unfair Competition Law):

using a third party's registered trademark or unregistered well-known trademark as a trade name or enterprise name in a way that would mislead the public, which constitutes unfair competition;

trademark squatting and then filing litigation in bad faith; or

conducting other activities which may cause confusion and constitute unfair competition.

7.4 What is the procedure for pursuing claims for trademark infringement?

The trademark owner or an interested party may file suit before the people's court or request the relevant AIC to address the dispute. The AIC's decision may be appealed before the people's court. There are usually two instances of appeal.

7.5 What typical defences are available to a defendant in trademark litigation?

No likelihood of confusion;

Fair use without bad faith;

Exhaustion of trademark rights;

Invalidity of the trademark registration;

Prior and continued use of the trademark within its original scope;

Use by an original equipment manufacturer without local sales;

Abuse of the rights of squatters; or

Procedural defects such as expiration of the deadline to take legal action or objection to the jurisdiction of the courts.

7.6 What is the procedure for appealing a decision in trademark litigation?

If dissatisfied with a first-instance decision of the local people's court, a party may appeal to the people's court at the next level within 15 days of the date of service of the decision. There are usually two instances of appeal.

8 Maintenance and removal of registrations

8.1 What is the length of the initial term of registration and what is the length of renewal terms?

The initial term of registration is 10 years. The trademark may be renewed indefinitely for subsequent 10-year terms thereafter.

8.2 What, if anything, must be submitted to the trademark office to maintain or renew a registration?

An application form for renewal;

A certificate of incorporation;

An executed power of attorney; and

The renewal fee.

8.3 What are the grounds for cancelling a trademark registration?

The absolute grounds for invalidation are as follows (Article 44 of the Trademark Law):

The trademark was registered in bad faith without intent to use;

The trademark incorporates or consists of prohibited characteristics which are in violation of public policy (see question 3.8);

The trademark is devoid of distinctiveness (see question 2.3); or

The registration was obtained through deceptive means or other improper means.

The relative grounds for invalidation (Article 45 of the Trademark Law) are as follows:

The trademark infringes the prior legal rights of others, including trademark rights, copyright, trade names, personal names or even commercialisation rights.

The grounds for cancellation are as follows (Article 49 of the Trademark Law):

The trademark owner changes its registered trademark, or its name, address or other registered particulars, and fails to rectify the matter within the prescribed timeframe stipulated by the local Administration for Industry and Commerce;

The registered trademark becomes the generic name of the goods for which it has been approved; or

The registered trademark is not used for three consecutive years without a legitimate reason.

8.4 Under what circumstances may the trademark office cancel a registration on its own initiative?

According to the Trademark Law, a trademark may be cancelled at the initiative of the trademark office if it is ineligible to function as a trademark or if its registration was obtained by fraudulent or other illegitimate means.

If a trademark owner, without authorisation, alters the registered trademark, its name or address of or other registered information, it will be ordered to correct such alteration within a timeframe specified by the relevant local administrative department for industry and commerce (AIC); if it fails to do so, the registration will be cancelled.

8.5 What is the procedure by which a third party may seek cancellation of a trademark registration?

Invalidation on absolute grounds:

Any entity or individual can file an application to request the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) to declare a registered trademark invalid on absolute grounds at any time.

The CNIPA will serve a copy of the invalidation documents on the trademark owner along with a notification for response within a designated timeframe.

The CNIPA will issue its decision within nine to 12 months of the date of receipt of the application.

Invalidation on relative grounds:

Prior rights holders and interested parties can file an application to request the CNIPA to declare a registered trademark invalid on relative grounds within five years of registration of the trademark. However, the owner of a well-known trademark is not subject to this five-year timeframe if the registration was registered in bad faith.

The CNIPA will serve a copy a copy of the invalidation documents on the trademark owner along with a notification for response within a designated timeframe.

The CNIPA will issue its decision within 12 to 18 months of receipt of the application.

Cancellation:

Any entity or individual can file an application with the CNIPA to have a registered trademark cancelled.

The CNIPA will serve a copy a copy of the cancellation documents on the trademark owner, along with a notification for response within a designated timeframe.

The CNIPA will issue its decision within nine to 12 months of the date of receipt of the application.

8.6 What is the procedure for appealing a decision cancelling a registration?

An interested party which is dissatisfied with a trademark office decision to cancel or invalidate a registered trademark may apply for a review before TRAB within 15 days of receipt of notice of the decision from the CTMO. If a party is dissatisfied with TRAB's decision, it may file suit before the people's court within 30 days of receipt of notice of the decision from TRAB.

Where other entities or individuals request TRAB to invalidate a registered trademark and are dissatisfied with its decision, they may file suit before the people's court within 30 days of receipt of notice of the decision.

9 Licensing

9.1 Are there particular requirements, such as quality control by the licensor, for a trademark licence to be valid?

No. Although the licensor must monitor the quality of the goods on which the licensee uses its registered trademark (Article 43 of the Trademark Law), this is not a requirement in order for the licence to be valid.

9.2 Must trademark licences be recorded with the trademark office or other governing body?

A licensor that licenses others to use its registered trademark must submit the trademark licence to the China Trademark Office (CTMO) for recordal and the CTMO shall publicise the licence accordingly. In case of failure to record, the licence cannot be enforced against a bona fide third party.

9.3 Can a licensor lose its rights in a trademark by failing to comply with its obligations under the licence, such as maintaining quality control?

A licensor will not lose its rights to a trademark if it fails to comply with its obligations under the licence, but it might face other legal risks and obligations. For example, if the goods of the licensee are of poor quality, the licensor's goodwill will be affected. If the goods cause damage to consumers, the licensor might bear joint liability.

10 Protection of foreign trademarks

10.1 Under what circumstances may foreign trademarks not registered in the jurisdiction be enforced (eg, under unfair competition law)?

If a foreign trademark which is not registered in China has nonetheless become a well-known mark in mainland China, it can be protected under the Trademark Law.

10.2 Does the trademark office permit registration of a mark based on a foreign or international (Madrid) registration?

Yes. China is a member of both the Madrid Agreement and the Madrid Protocol.

