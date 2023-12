ARTICLE

Cost Consequence Of Sanctioned Payment With "Otherwise Proviso" - Li Suk Yee v. ParknShop (HK) Limited [2023] HKDC 1670 Mayer Brown The Plaintiff was a store attendant in a supermarket. She claimed that she fell from a ladder while working at the supermarket when a shopping cart controlled by a customer collided with the ladder...

Reinsurance Regulations Of India: Changes In 2023 Tuli & Co As a part of the IRDAI's continued efforts to enhance reinsurance business and in order to streamline the regulatory provisions for Indian Insurers, ...

Country Update - India: Insurance Kachwaha & Partners India has a fairly structured insurance industry; however, the insurance industry is yet to adequately penetrate the ast population or to effectively cover different business sectors.

Development Of The Insurance Landscape In GIFT City India Tuli & Co In April 2015, the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, popularly known as "GIFT City", was established by the Indian government to potentially serve as a global hub for economic...

Indian Insurance Sector – Recent Changes And Key Implications Touchstone Partners This article explores the recent regulatory changes in the Indian insurance sector with specific focus on the key implications from the perspective of financial and overseas investors.