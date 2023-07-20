To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
俄罗斯是中国共建"一带一路"合作中最重要的战略协作伙伴之一，中国与俄罗斯在知识产权领域的合作也逐渐深化。俄乌冲突爆发，使俄罗斯成为全球的关注中心，美国等西方国家与俄罗斯的一系列制裁与反制裁措施对俄罗斯乃至全球知识产权环境产生了巨大的影响。
笔者梳理了俄罗斯专利制度以及专利动向，供读者参考。
文章正文请点击此处。
