ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insurance from China

The Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill 2022 Tuli & Co Following a comprehensive review of the insurance legislative framework in India by the Finance Ministry, in consultation with the IRDAI and other stakeholde...

IRDAI (Registration Of Indian Insurance Companies) Regulations 2022: A Revamp Of The Old Regime Tuli & Co On 13 October 2022, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India had released an exposure draft on the IRDAI

Rights And Liabilities Of Third Party In Motor Insurance Khurana and Khurana Insurance is a contract whereby one party agrees to compensate the loss or discharge the liability of another person

Overview: TPA's Boundary Of Insurance Activities In China AnJie Broad Law Firm When referring to insurance, the first term that comes up with one's mind is likely to be insurers, which are mostly known to operate insurance businesses.

IRDAI Creates Opportunity For Telematics Insurance Ikigai Law While taking an insurance policy in 1933, Dunn knew that her husband (who was going to use her car) was a dangerous driver. Yet, she hid this fact from her insurance company.