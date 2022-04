ARTICLE

为了更好的说明这个问题,我们简单回顾一下什么是保险代位求偿权。其实代位求偿是损失填补原则,或者说补偿原则的引申,也可以说必然后果。保险因强调保险利益而区别于赌博,财产保险利益因补偿原则而区别于寿险的保险利益,这个应该是大家都熟悉的基本概念。那么补偿原则引申出被保险人要如同没有购买保险一样善待保险标的,这不但指减损义务,被保险人还应当善待保险标的之上的权利。没有保险覆盖,权利人当然不会放弃对第三人的索赔权利,代位求偿不过就是在行使这种权利,英国人讲"step into the shoes of the insured/穿被保险人的鞋"是非常形象的比喻。既然代位求偿是补偿原则的引申,那么我们可以做这样两个判断:其一,凡是适用补偿原则的保险,都有代位求偿,无论是狭义财产保险,责任保险,还是信用保证保险,甚至费用类的产品;第二个判断,如果放弃代位求偿,在一定程度上就是放弃补偿原则或者保险利益原则。

