ARTICLE 2023年保险业行政处罚情况汇总(华东地区及华南地区篇) AB AnJie Broad Law Firm More Contributor AnJie Law Firm is a full-service law firm providing commercial legal services on an international basis. Our highly experienced lawyers have substantive skills and serve a broad base of practice areas including insurance & reinsurance, intellectual property, antitrust & competition, private equity, dispute resolution, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, banking & finance, energy and natural resources and real estate. 随着保险市场的不断成熟与发展,保险机构的合规经营显得尤为重要。2023年度,保险监管机构对保险机构的行政处罚案例屡见不鲜,体现了监管

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.