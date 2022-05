ARTICLE

Professional Services exclusion engaged and not confined to claims made by recipient of the professional services Kennedys In recent NSW case SC held the insurer was not liable to indemnify the insured due to the enlivened professional services exclusion.

Reliance Life Insurance Co Ltd & Anr v. Rekhaben Nareshbhai Rathod Phoenix Legal The District Commission dismissed the complaint filed by the Respondent on the ground of the aforesaid non-disclosure.

Wrestling Chimeras — What Are Director & Officer Liability Insurance Policies Like In China? AnJie Law Firm Directors and officers ("D&Os") assume liability for many of their company activities, especially when their company is publicly listed. In many cases D&Os face significant legal exposure based simply on their signature,...

Reliance Life Insurance v Rekhaben Nareshbhai Rathod: Insured's Disclosure Obligation Tuli & Co In the case of Reliance Life Insurance Ltd & Anr v Rekhaben Nareshbhai Rathod[ ] (decided on 24 April 2019), the Supreme Court of India has extensively dealt with the Insured's disclosure obligation.

Doctrine Of Equitable Subrogation In Indian Law S&A Law Offices The The term ‘subrogation’ in the context of insurance, has been defined in Black's Law Dictionary thus.