POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from China

Supreme Court Affirms Equal Treatment Of Homebuyers Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016 Acuity Law The financial implications for homebuyers in the context of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) have been a subject of legal scrutiny. According to the Code, funds raised by a real estate...

NCLAT Bars CIRP On Barter Agreements, Explores RERA's Role In Challenging Admission Orders ZBA NCLAT scrutinized whether RERA, as a statutory authority, had legitimate standing to file an appeal against the CIRP admission order.

Restructured Debt Amounts To Modification In The Terms Of A Registered Charge? - NCLT Mumbai Answers In Negative ZBA Restructuring of debts is a common banking practice that aims at assisting stressed debtors.

Supreme Court Clarifies Law On MSME Registration During CIRP Acuity Law The Supreme Court in Hari Babu Thota (read here) has ruled that a Corporate Debtor's promoter can submit a resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016...

Treatment Of Delayed Filing Of Claims And Amendment Of 2023 - A Corrective Step Forward IndusLaw The Hon'ble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (New Delhi Bench) ("NCLAT") in the case of Suraksha Realty Ltd. v. Mr. Anuj Bajpai1 ("Suraksha Realty") confirmed the rejection...