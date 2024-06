ARTICLE 视点:国内法院破产程序中的船舶扣押与拍卖实务问题研究——海事海商X破产系列文章(六) AB AnJie Broad Law Firm More Contributor AnJie Law Firm is a full-service law firm providing commercial legal services on an international basis. Our highly experienced lawyers have substantive skills and serve a broad base of practice areas including insurance & reinsurance, intellectual property, antitrust & competition, private equity, dispute resolution, mergers & acquisitions, capital markets, banking & finance, energy and natural resources and real estate. 我们在前面的文章中介绍了航运企业跨境破产时与船舶扣押相关的法律问题(参见:视点 | 航运企业跨境破产与船舶扣押的冲突与协调——海事海商

Authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.