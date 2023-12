中国企业越南绿地投资十问十答

ARTICLE

根据越南法律,有两种规则用以确定货物原产地,包括:1)优惠原产地规则(preferential rules of origin of goods),该规则适用于越南参加关税优惠国际条约范围内的货物;以及2)非优惠原产地规则(non-preferential rules of origin of goods),该规则在为获取优惠关税待遇外其他目的而确定货物原产地时适用(例如统计目的、贸易统计或其他非优惠事项)。以出口国为美国而言,考虑到越南与美国未签署优惠关税待遇条约,因此中国投资者在越南当地投资设立生产线生产的产品,若出口至美国且希望获得越南原产地证明,将适用非优惠原产地规则。

