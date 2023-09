ARTICLE

Jan Vishwas Bill, 2023 - India's Attempt To Decriminalize Offences And Promote Ease Of Doing Business In India Ernst & Young In a remarkable move towards fostering trust-based governance and simplifying the business environment, the Indian Parliament passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 on August 2, 2023.

Addressing FOCC's Regulatory Hurdles Under The Non-Debt Instrument Rules Khurana and Khurana The blog piece analyses the regulatory barriers to downstream investments in India that require immediate attention and resolution from the appropriate authorities.

NSW government bulletin: In the media, practice and court, cases and legislation Holding Redlich Links to media releases, practice & court, cases & legislation relating to the NSW government.

Relocating Supply Chains To India: Navigating The Indian Landscape IndusLaw With the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of global markets in the post-pandemic world, global players are looking for new destinations to relocate their supply chains and manufacturing hubs.

What will the amended 1972 Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act actually say? HHG Legal Group The Act has far-reaching consequences for all WA landowners of land greater than 1,100m² in size.