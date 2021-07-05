ARTICLE

Worldwide: GRATA Beijing And Rostov-On-Don Participated In A Practical Seminar Of The Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Of The Rostov Region

On July 1, 2021, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Rostov region together with the GRATA International Rostov-on-Don Law Firm, the Lezhnin and Partners Bar Association, the ICAC Branch in Rostov-on-Don and the Rostov Export Support Center held a practical seminar "Doing Business with China: Legal Aspects" at the ССI of the Rostov region.

Two representatives of GRATA International participated in the seminar - Gulnur Nurkeeva, Partner, Head of the China office, and Inna Makarova, Partner, Head of the Maritime and Customs Practice, Foreign Economic Activity office in Rostov-on-Don. The speeches and presentations of our colleagues concerned the practical issues when concluding a contract with Chinese partners and resolving disputes, the procedure for recognizing and enforcing decisions of state and arbitration courts in the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China.

In addition, the event touched upon topics related to the procedure for testifying to the circumstances of force majeure, issues of currency regulation, novelties of customs clearance in the second half of 2021 (new customs, registration procedure), transport risks, dynamics and directions in container rail transportation. This seminar opened the series of seminars of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Rostov region "Topical Issues of Doing Business with Foreign Partners", during which the most pressing topics that arise in cooperation with foreign partners will be covered. After consideration of China, events are planned with a focus on Turkey and Iran.

The participants of the seminar were both members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Rostov region, the ICAC at the CCI, and the entrepreneur community of the Rostov region, as well as domestic and Chinese experts.

The speaker's presentation can be viewed at the following link→

The seminar record is available at the following link.

