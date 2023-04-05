ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Chinese citizens will no longer be required to legalize documents in Hague member states who have joined the Apostille Convention

Overview

The government of China has joined the Apostille Convention, which removes the requirement for certain foreign-issued public documents to be legalized. The measures of the convention will become effective in the country on 7 November 2023.

As a result, documents originally granted in China will be accepted by 124 member states belonging to the Apostille Convention. The government of China will also accept documents issued in the 124 member states without the need to authenticate foreign public documents further.

What are the Changes?

The government of China joined the Apostille Convention, which removes the requirement for the legalization of public documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and education certificates and degrees in Hague member states. According to the government, this change will help to streamline the immigration application process in the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of China's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 March 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.