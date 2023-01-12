Key Points

China introduced new COVID-19-related travel measures for individuals departing from or to Hong Kong or Macao

Overview

On 8 January 2023, the government of China introduced new travel regulations for those traveling to and from Hong Kong and Macao. Travelers from Macao will not be required to undergo testing prior to arrival so long as they have not traveled overseas seven days prior to departure for China.

Travelers from Hong Kong will be subject to the following requirements

Provide proof of a negative nucleic acid test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure for mainland China.

Undergo examination for COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms are found, the traveler will be required to undergo a raid antigen test.

The government of China will also resume the issuance of applications for tourism and business trips to Hong Kong and Macao.

What are the Changes?

The government of China announced new COVID-19 travel measures to and from Hong Kong and Macao. According to the government, these measures will continue to be examined and updated over time.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of China's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 10 January, 2023

