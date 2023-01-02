Key Points

China will lift COVID-19 restrictions for all international travelers beginning 8 January 2023

Overview

The government of China will lift COVID-19-related restrictions for all travelers entering the country effective 8 January 2023. As a result, travelers will no longer be required to apply for a health code from a Chinese diplomatic or consular mission. Instead, travelers will be required to complete a health declaration form as part of the customs process.

However, inbound travelers will continue to be advised to undergo a PCR test within 48 hours of departure and to avoid travel when COVID-19-positive.

What are the Changes?

The government of China will lift all COVID-19 travel and entry restrictions on 8 January 2023. According to the government announcement, these measures have been taken as a response to the country's downgrading of pandemic-related restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of China's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 December, 2022

