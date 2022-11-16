ARTICLE

Key Points

China announced the total quarantine period will be reduced to eight total days divided between a facility location and a residential location

China reduced the number of pre-departure tests to one test taken within 48 hours of departure

Overview

The government of China reduced quarantine requirements for travelers entering the country as of 11 November 2022. The required quarantine timeline will be reduced to five days at a designated quarantine site plus three days of home quarantine.

The government also reduced the requirement for two Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) to be undertaken before arrival. Inbound travelers will now only be required to provide one negative NAAT test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

What are the Changes?

On 11 November 2022, the government of China reduced testing requirements and quarantine measures for inbound travelers.

The total quarantine period will be reduced to eight total days divided between a facility location and a residential location. Previously, travelers were required to undergo a seven-day quarantine period at a designated facility and an additional three days of home quarantine.

According to the government announcement, these changes will be made to bolster the economy while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 14 November 2022

