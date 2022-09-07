Key Points

The government of China updated its health declaration card requirements so that travelers will be required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the airport

Overview

The government of China updated its COVID-19 health declaration card on 31 August 2022. As a result, travelers will no longer be required to report COVID-19 test results, previous COVID-19 history and vaccination information when entering China. Instead, travelers will be tested immediately before boarding a flight to China. The traveler will also receive a health inspection clearing and undergo centralized quarantine and health monitoring upon arrival in China.

The government also introduced a mobile version of the health declaration card. All travelers will still be required to adhere to internal COVID-19 safety measures.

What are the Changes?

The government of China updated its COVID-19 entry requirements on 31 August 2022. Travelers will no longer be required to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arriving at the airport for a flight, and instead will be tested prior to boarding. According to the government announcement, these measures are intended to bring convenience to international visitors and increase the efficiency of customs welcoming international travelers. All travelers should continue to ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

The government of China continues to advise travelers to check related details to ensure they adhere to the latest COVID-19 entrance policies. Continue to check the government of China's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 September 2022

