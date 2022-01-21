ARTICLE

China: Entrance Requirements For Fully Vaccinated Travelers Arriving From The US

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

On 13 Jan. 2022, the government of China updated its entrance requirements for US travelers arriving in the country

Overview

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America released further guidance for travelers entering China beginning 13 Jan. 2022. Eligible fully vaccinated travelers departing from the United States are required to:

Apply for a health declaration certificate;

Take a nucleic acid RT-PCR test at the city of departure taken at least seven days prior to departure;

Monitor health and fill out the Personal Health Monitoring Form from the day that the RT-PCR test was administered until flight departure;

Take two additional nucleic acid RT-PCR tests at the city of departure within 48 hours of departure;

All RT-PCR tests must be negative for a traveler to depart for China;

Upload any required flight documentation prior to departure. For a list of required documentation, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of China released new updates for travelers entering the country from the United States. Entrance requirements will vary depending on the traveler's vaccination status and the type of vaccination that was received.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of China's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 19 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.