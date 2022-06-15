China:
CSRC To Accelerate The Mutual Fund Industry Development
15 June 2022
Han Kun Law Offices
Mutual fund managers have long been important institutional
investors in the capital markets. At present, there remain issues
to be improved in the mutual fund industry, such as insufficient
suitable professional capabilities, culture development weaknesses,
and structural imbalances. In light of this, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission has put forward the following guiding
opinions to promote the developments of the mutual fund
industry.
