Mutual fund managers have long been important institutional investors in the capital markets. At present, there remain issues to be improved in the mutual fund industry, such as insufficient suitable professional capabilities, culture development weaknesses, and structural imbalances. In light of this, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has put forward the following guiding opinions to promote the developments of the mutual fund industry.

