Morrison & Foerster partner and global chair of the firm's Private Equity Group, Marcia Ellis was quoted in the article "Market Views: How best to invest in the $7 trillion private market?" published by AsianInvestor on 20 June 2021.

According to Marcia, given the general and Covid-related volatility that continues to dominate the market, many private capital managers are finding that exclusive dedication to one asset class is not a long-term winning strategy in China. Across Asia, investors in private capital fund managers should look for a team that has experience with a variety of assets classes and that is poised to pivot as the market changes.

Marica also anticipated that the second half of 2021 will continue to be very active for funds deploying capital in Asia and particularly in China.

Read the full article.