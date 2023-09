ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from China

Additional Guidelines For Health & Wellness Celebrities And Influencers Spice Route Legal On August 10, 2023, the Department of Consumer Affairs ("DCA") issued additional guidelines for celebrities, influencers, and virtual influencers who endorse health and wellness products or services ("Guidelines").

Bariatric surgery case clarifies standard of care Kennedys For medical practitioners, this case is a timely reminder of the importance of maintaining detailed patient notes.

Regulating Medical Practice: The Key Reforms Introduced By The Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023 Economic Laws Practice On August 2, 2023 the National Medical Commission (NMC), Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) issued the Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023 (Regulations) to regulate the practice and conduct of medical practitioners.

Evolving Regulatory Framework For Novel Food In India Spice Route Legal Increased connectivity around the world has started a new wave in the market for novel foods. Novel foods such as genetically modified foods and food products, cell-based meat...

Healing The Future: Indian Startups Paving The Way Through Technology And Innovation Link Legal Medical and Healthcare Technology ("MedTech") is a sunrise sector in the Indian economy, with startups and MNCs growing at rapid pace with an estimated growth from US$ 11 billion to US$ 50 billion by 2030 at 16.4% CAGR.