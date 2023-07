ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from China

Legalaxy Vaish Associates Advocates The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ("TRAI") vide directions dated June 2, 2023, has issued directions for all the access providers to develop and deploy new Digital Consent Acquisition ("DCA") facility by August 1, 2023.

China Unveils Implementing Rules On The Administration Of Human Genetic Resources Ropes & Gray LLP On June 1, 2023, China's Ministry of Science and Technology (the "MOST") issued the long-awaited Implementing Rules on the Administrative Regulations on Human Genetic Resources...

Healthcare Newsletter Recent Legal Developments In India IndusLaw This newsletter highlights the key developments and measures as well as other major developments in the Indian healthcare and pharma sector for the months of April-May 2023.

Birth trauma claims and updated case law out of the United Kingdom Polaris Lawyers A recent UK case that addresses a historical medical negligence claim may have interesting consequences in Australia.

Advertisement Of Drugs – Whether Prohibited Or Regulated Under Drug Laws In India King, Stubb & Kasiva We have seen advertisements for various drugs in electronic media. However, there still remains a cloud of doubt in the minds of pharmaceutical companies about the legality of these advertisements.